Marijuana growers look to cut costs as prices fall
With pot legalization comes an increasing need to compete on cost and that will eventually shift the industry to efficient greenhouse production, says Leif Olsen, managing partner at Good to Great Consulting. The increasing supply of legal marijuana is turning into a major buzz kill for growers as prices plunge - and an opportunity for companies that can help cut production costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Well Well
|20,775
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|21 hr
|Barros chingon
|245
|Abby Sunderland (Feb '13)
|23 hr
|Stupid Christian ...
|22
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|WhistleBlower
|17,457
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|Fri
|CBee
|15
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 14
|elmwoodero
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC