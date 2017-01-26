Marcus Garvey Park in Oakland reclaim...

Marcus Garvey Park in Oakland reclaimed for community housing and...

At 4 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, a network of Oakland community members took over Marcus Garvey Park, a public plot of land at 36th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way in West Oakland, moving in small homes, a hot shower, a healing clinic and other services - declaring it a people's encampment for those who need housing and basic services. The group, which includes folks living on Oakland streets, activists from #FeedthePeople and #Asians4BlackLives and various individuals from the community, said that the move-in demonstrates their ability to provide what the City of Oakland cannot to its most vulnerable residents.

