Major Paint-Manufacturing Corporations Still Owe Oakland More Than $100 Million Over Lead
Oakland is one of several California cities still waiting on more than $1 billion to pay for the removal of lead paint, which is threatening children's health in neighborhoods such as Fruitvale. Even though a judge ruled in favor of Oakland more than two years ago, the money remains tied up in in the courts.
