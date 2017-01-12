Lead plaintiff in infamous Oakland Riders case arrested on felony
The lead plaintiff in the infamous Riders case was charged Thursday with felony assault with intent to commit a sex crime, allegedly against a 17-year-old girl at an East Oakland motel, according to court documents. Delphine Allen, 38, made headlines in the early 2000s when he was the first of 119 plaintiffs to sue the city for actions committed by the Riders, a band of rogue police officers who allegedly beat and planted drugs on West Oakland residents.
