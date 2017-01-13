Is this supercool Oakland pad an incr...

Is this supercool Oakland pad an incredible bargain?

MLS property records tell us that whatever was at 1063 60th St. in Oakland was built in 1900; but the home you see now is brand new. The work of BaranStudio , this three bed, two and a half bath loft-like abode offers almost 1,800 square feet of living space plus a 3,830-square-foot lot in what's fondly called the NOBE neighborhood, not far from Emeryville.

