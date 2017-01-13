Is this supercool Oakland pad an incredible bargain?
MLS property records tell us that whatever was at 1063 60th St. in Oakland was built in 1900; but the home you see now is brand new. The work of BaranStudio , this three bed, two and a half bath loft-like abode offers almost 1,800 square feet of living space plus a 3,830-square-foot lot in what's fondly called the NOBE neighborhood, not far from Emeryville.
