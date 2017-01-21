In Oakland, Massive Crowd Of 60,000 (...

In Oakland, Massive Crowd Of 60,000 (But Likely Even More) Turns Out For Anti-Trump Women's March

Read more: East Bay Express

Attendees at today's Women's March in Oakland described the event as one of the largest protests in recent memory. There aren't yet official law-enforcement estimates, but various local officials and police officers told the Express that anywhere from 60,000 to 80,000 people turned out for the march - and some guessed that the total attendance might be even higher.

