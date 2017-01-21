In Oakland, Massive Crowd Of 60,000 (But Likely Even More) Turns Out For Anti-Trump Women's March
Attendees at today's Women's March in Oakland described the event as one of the largest protests in recent memory. There aren't yet official law-enforcement estimates, but various local officials and police officers told the Express that anywhere from 60,000 to 80,000 people turned out for the march - and some guessed that the total attendance might be even higher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Well Well
|20,775
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Sat
|Barros chingon
|245
|Abby Sunderland (Feb '13)
|Sat
|Stupid Christian ...
|22
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|WhistleBlower
|17,457
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|Jan 20
|CBee
|15
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 14
|elmwoodero
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC