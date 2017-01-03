Hundreds in Seattle, Oakland Kick Off National Earth2Trump Resistance Roadshow Tour
OAKLAND, Calif., January 3, 2017 - Hundreds of people in Oakland and Seattle on Monday kicked off the cross-country Earth2Trump roadshow, a two-route, 16-stop tour building a network of resistance against President-elect Trump's attacks on the environment and civil rights. The free shows include live music, national and local speakers and a chance for participants to write personalized Earth2Trump messages that will be delivered to Washington, D.C., on inauguration day Jan. 20. The Center for Biological Diversity is organizing the shows in coordination with allied groups around the country.
