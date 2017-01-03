Hundreds in Seattle, Oakland Kick Off...

Hundreds in Seattle, Oakland Kick Off National Earth2Trump Resistance Roadshow Tour

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Indybay.org

OAKLAND, Calif., January 3, 2017 - Hundreds of people in Oakland and Seattle on Monday kicked off the cross-country Earth2Trump roadshow, a two-route, 16-stop tour building a network of resistance against President-elect Trump's attacks on the environment and civil rights. The free shows include live music, national and local speakers and a chance for participants to write personalized Earth2Trump messages that will be delivered to Washington, D.C., on inauguration day Jan. 20. The Center for Biological Diversity is organizing the shows in coordination with allied groups around the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Sends Christie to NKorea? 16 hr Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ 3
Rodney Roberts aka Tyler 19 hr RiccardoFire 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Now_What- 20,767
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... Tue Go Blue Forever 22
News Why it Matters: Income inequality Mon Secret Sources 357
News Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16) Dec 28 Solarman 16
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Dec 26 Brittle Fingers 17,457
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,728 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,236

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC