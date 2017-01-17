How to Eat Cheaply and Well at Oaklan...

How to Eat Cheaply and Well at Oakland Restaurant Week

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: East Bay Express

It's that time of the year again: Oakland Restaurant Week, that annual bonanza for prix-fixe bargain lovers, will run from Thursday, January 19 to Sunday, January 29. To drum up interest in the seventh edition of the promotion, the Visit Oakland tourism bureau, which organizes the week, is emphasizing a "Lucky Number Seven" theme, with related raffles and prize drawings. Otherwise, you know the deal: Participating restaurants will offer some combination of $20, $30, $40, and $50 lunch or dinner prix-fixe specials during the promotional period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 2 hr Aquarius-wy 213
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Tue Brittle Fingers 17,460
News Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11) Mon Classical liberel 32
Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!) Mon Grandpa RiccardoFire 1
News From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14) Sun Aca0483 7
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Jan 14 elmwoodero 8
Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ... Jan 13 Local 5
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC