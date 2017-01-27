Here's how D.C.'s new schools chancellor can succeed
Incoming D.C. Chancellor Antwan Wilson meets with D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, right, and D.C. Deputy Mayor for Education Jennifer Niles in November. This week, Antwan Wilson becomes the chancellor of D.C. Public Schools , stepping into one of the most scrutinized school superintendent roles in the country - a position that vaulted former chancellors Michelle Rhee and Kaya Henderson to national prominence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|Dudley
|290
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,786
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jan 27
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
|My Home Town
|Jan 26
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Missing teen in Richmond
|Jan 24
|Fearless in Antioch
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC