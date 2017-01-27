Hayward sub shop owners serve up goodness, kindness
There are, for example, the four private schools that the Torpedo Subs by Loretta owner and her 87-year-old husband, Richard, prepare sandwiches for and deliver each day, or the catering order for a teachers meeting they served on Monday. But Loretta Heisler, 82, will never say whether the orders are paid for, or donated for free or at a reduced price, and very few know which ones are.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|6 hr
|tomin cali
|24
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Thu
|Local
|10
|My Home Town
|Thu
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|Jan 23
|Dudley
|16
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Jan 13
|Local
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC