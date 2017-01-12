GP Presents Eric Johnson Solo Acoustic January 25 at Yoshi's in Oakland, CA - Win Tickets
Eric Johnson has been incorporating acoustic guitars into his live act more and more for about a decade, but he has never gone all in on an acoustic album until now. EJ [Provogue] is about as stripped down a setting as one can imagine for one of the guitar community's most notoriously finicky recording artists.
