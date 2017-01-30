Google Doodle For Fred Korematsu, American Activist Against Internment Of Japanese Americans
Google has a special and timely Google Doodle on the Google home page in the United States region for Fred Korematsu. Fred Korematsu was an American activist who fought against the the internment of Japanese Americans, which was instituted in 1942 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt when he issued Executive Order 9066 .
