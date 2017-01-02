Fixing the Bay Areaa s housing crisis: One advocate speaks out
When Gabriel Metcalf suggested at a forum on affordable housing that cities should be penalized by the state for failing to build enough housing, he drew gasps from fellow panelists. It's not that the other panelists disagreed with Metcalf, who as president and CEO of Spur, is one of the Bay Area's better-known housing advocates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|2 hr
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|5 hr
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|11 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Mon
|Secret Sources
|357
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Dec 28
|Solarman
|16
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC