First-Ever East Bay Brewers Festival Tickets On Sale Now
San Francisco Beer Week is nigh - and, this year, our side of the Bay Bridge is getting in on the action with the first-ever East Bay Brewers Festival. On Saturday, February 18, in Oakland, host Drakes Brewing Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
