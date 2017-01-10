Ellen Pao Returns to Venture Capital After Gender-Discrimination Fight 17 minutes ago
Ellen Pao, whose 2012 lawsuit against her former venture capital firm sparked a debate about gender equality in Silicon Valley, is returning to the world of startup financing. Pao will become an investing partner at Kapor Capital, an Oakland, California, VC firm that lists Uber Technologies Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Dropcam among its investments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|20 hr
|Dudley
|2
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Jan 7
|Mr Wilson
|75
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|Jan 5
|inbred Genius
|1
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Jan 3
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC