Eggslut North?: Gastropig eatery opens in Oakland

Hey, when we reported last week that Gastropig would soon be serving up pork-centric breakfasts and lunches in the East Bay, we weren't kidding. Two Oakland residents, entrepreneurs Ann Thai and private chef Loren Goodwin , have already fired up the grill for the new year at their new Uptown Oakland establishment.

