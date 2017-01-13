East Oakland church paves way with 59...

East Oakland church paves way with 59-unit apartment project

Read more: Contra Costa Times

The city and an East Oakland church are well on their way to providing 59 new, affordably priced apartments for people at risk of being pushed aside in the red-hot real estate market. The apartments will be rented to "low-income people who have been in a predicament where they can't afford to live here and can't afford to move," said Bishop Bob Jackson of Acts Full Gospel Church of God in Christ.

