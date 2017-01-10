Downed Power Line Shuts Down I-880 In Oakland Causing Major Traffic Snarl
The winds are picking up and we're just getting word via CBS 5 that a downed power line has shut down the I-880 freeway in both directions as of 12:30 p.m. near the High Street exit in Oakland. The power line fell on top of "at least" one vehicle, and all the drivers in the area are being instructed to remain in their cars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
