Dead whale towed from Oakland to Angel Island

A dead whale that surfaced near Howard Terminal in the Oakland Inner Harbor over the weekend was towed to Angel Island Monday to get it out of the way of the ships that pass through the busy channel, officials said. The young female whale, believed to be either a fin or blue whale between 40 and 60 feet long, was first reported by the U.S. Coast Guard Saturday morning, said Giancarlo Rulli , a spokesman for the Marine Mammal Center , the Sausalito-based nonprofit that rescues and rehabilitates marine mammals.

