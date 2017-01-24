Curry Up Now sets opening date for Oa...

Curry Up Now sets opening date for Oakland outpost

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

After a few weeks of speculation and date shifts, Curry Up Now's Oakland location will officially open on Jan. 30 . That official opening date was somewhat of a moving target over the last few weeks for the Curry Up Now team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing teen in Richmond 46 min Fearless in Antioch 2
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 2 hr Barros chingon 259
News Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16) 21 hr Dudley 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 21 Well Well 20,775
News From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14) Jan 15 Aca0483 7
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Jan 14 elmwoodero 8
Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ... Jan 13 Local 5
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,217,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC