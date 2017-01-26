Cow Hollow starts the year with a bang

Cow Hollow starts the year with a bang

Cow hollow has a sudden burst of new restaurant openings, starting with Contrada in the former La Cucina. The casual-chic restaurant is from managing partners Dena Grunt and Mick Suverkrubbe, with chef Jason Tuley leading a Tuscan menu with house-made pasta, wood-fired pizza, and other items such as slow-roasted meats.

