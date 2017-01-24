Commentary: West Oakland foods cooperative defies odds, serves people

Mandela Foods Cooperative employee Bryan Daniels holds some local Oakland product sold at the Oakland grocery store near the West Oakland BART station. Mandela MarketPlace, which launched the locally sourced, community-based food cooperative in 2009, is planning to open a new grocery store, food hall and retail concept in a 2,141-square-foot, ground-floor retail space in Ashland Place, an affordable housing development next to the REACH Ashland Youth Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.