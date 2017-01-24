Commentary: West Oakland foods cooper...

Commentary: West Oakland foods cooperative defies odds, serves people

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Mandela Foods Cooperative employee Bryan Daniels holds some local Oakland product sold at the Oakland grocery store near the West Oakland BART station. Mandela MarketPlace, which launched the locally sourced, community-based food cooperative in 2009, is planning to open a new grocery store, food hall and retail concept in a 2,141-square-foot, ground-floor retail space in Ashland Place, an affordable housing development next to the REACH Ashland Youth Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing teen in Richmond 47 min Fearless in Antioch 2
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 2 hr Barros chingon 259
News Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16) 21 hr Dudley 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jan 21 Well Well 20,775
News From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14) Jan 15 Aca0483 7
To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland... Jan 14 elmwoodero 8
Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ... Jan 13 Local 5
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,589 • Total comments across all topics: 278,217,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC