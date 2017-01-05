College financial aid workshop set

File photo shows a financial aid workshop, offering help with FAFSA and college information, held in Oakland last fall. A financial-aid workshop to assist college-bound students and their families fill out forms and understand options will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Silver Creek High School, 3434 Silver Creek Road, San Jose.

