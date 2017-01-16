Charlie Watts and Mick Jagger listen to Hells Angel Sony Barger defend Altamont murder
In 1969 The Rolling Stones hired the Hells Angels to help out at a free concert at the Altamont Speedway near Oakland, California. The Stones paid the Angels by giving the $500 worth of beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|Responsibility
|136
|Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|Classical liberel
|32
|Some Guys Have All The Luck (Hot Teacher!)
|13 hr
|Grandpa RiccardoFire
|1
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Sun
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Sat
|elmwoodero
|8
|Las Vegas will get the Chargers instead of the ...
|Jan 13
|Local
|5
|Charles Barkley opposes Raiders relocation beca...
|Jan 13
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC