Charlie Watts and Mick Jagger listen ...

Charlie Watts and Mick Jagger listen to Hells Angel Sony Barger defend Altamont murder

1 hr ago Read more: Boing Boing

In 1969 The Rolling Stones hired the Hells Angels to help out at a free concert at the Altamont Speedway near Oakland, California. The Stones paid the Angels by giving the $500 worth of beer.

