California Supreme Court upholds death sentence in 1996 murder

The California Supreme Court in San Francisco Thursday unanimously upheld the death sentence of a man who murdered a 20-year-old woman in her Oakland apartment in 1996. Grayland Winbush, 40, was convicted in Alameda County Superior Court in 2003 and given the death penalty for murdering Erika Beeson during a robbery on the evening of Dec. 22, 1996.

