California Supreme Court upholds death sentence in 1996 murder
The California Supreme Court in San Francisco Thursday unanimously upheld the death sentence of a man who murdered a 20-year-old woman in her Oakland apartment in 1996. Grayland Winbush, 40, was convicted in Alameda County Superior Court in 2003 and given the death penalty for murdering Erika Beeson during a robbery on the evening of Dec. 22, 1996.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|17 hr
|The Wookie
|271
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|18 hr
|tomin cali
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|19 hr
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Thu
|Local
|10
|My Home Town
|Thu
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|melvin perez
|20,782
|Missing teen in Richmond
|Jan 24
|Fearless in Antioch
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC