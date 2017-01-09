Book Release Party Announced for 'Digging for Pony'
Justine tenZeldam, blogger and consultant, has released her first book of poetry, prose and photographs. "Digging for Pony" is now on sale on Amazon.com and her book release party will be held at LIMINAL, a community writing space for women Friday, February 10, 2017 from 7 to 10pm.
