Before the 'Ghost Ship,' owner struggled with old warehouse in tough neighborhood
The nation's deadliest fire in more than a decade prompted questions about how the Ghost Ship came to be. It's put a spotlight on both Ng and Almena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|Thu
|inbred Genius
|1
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Jan 3
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Jan 3
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
|Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15)
|Dec 25
|Tommy T
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC