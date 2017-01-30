Bay Area Jews join SFO protest against Trump's immigration ban
President Trump's executive order banning refugees from the U.S. and closing the nation's borders to people from seven predominantly Muslim countries sent Bay Area Jewish community members to San Francisco International Airport this past weekend as thousands protested the move. Several local and national Jewish organizations condemned the travel restrictions, and at least one Bay Area group was making plans to join in Muslim prayers later this week in Oakland.
