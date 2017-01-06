Bay Area Bike Share announces East Bay locations
Motivate, the company that operates Bay Area Bikes Share last month announced the locations of 130 new stations for residents and visitors of Berkeley, Emeryville and Oakland. After a lengthy public outreach process, the company that operates Bay Area Bike Share has announced its East Bay locations as part of its 10-fold expansion plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|2 hr
|Mr Wilson
|75
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|Thu
|inbred Genius
|1
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Jan 3
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Jan 3
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Jan 2
|Secret Sources
|357
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC