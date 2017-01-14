BART: Person under train, major delays at Berkeley station
Trains were not stopping at the Ashby station at Ashby Avenue and Adeline Street in Berkeley because of a person in the track under a southbound train, according to BART spokesman Jim Allison. An adult male was removed from the tracks and transported to Highland Hospital in Oakland.
