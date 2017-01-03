as B-Dama's Chicken Paitan Ramen Is t...

as B-Dama's Chicken Paitan Ramen Is the Perfect Antidote to Winter

These chilly winter nights beg for bowls of hot noodle soup, but there's a certain sameness to the East Bay ramen scene - everyone doing their own take on the same handful of mostly pork-centric Japanese soup styles. I was intrigued, then, to hear that AS B-Dama is serving chicken paitan ramen, a style rarely seen in the East Bay, as a recurring weeknight special.

