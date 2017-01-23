Appellate court overturns conviction in Oakland double killing
Click through to see violent crimes reported by Bay Area cities in 2015, starting with the cities that reported the highest incidents of violent crime. Statistics from the FBI Uniform Crime Report for 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 min
|melvin perez
|20,778
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|35 min
|tomin cali
|1
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|1 hr
|Dudley
|265
|Missing teen in Richmond
|23 hr
|Fearless in Antioch
|2
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Dudley
|16
|From the Folks Who Brought you Ferguson: Urban ... (Sep '14)
|Jan 15
|Aca0483
|7
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 14
|elmwoodero
|8
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC