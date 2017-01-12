Amber Alert gets credit for return of...

Amber Alert gets credit for return of missing Oakland boy

An Amber Alert paid dividends Saturday when a sharp-eyed citizen spotted a car holding a three-year-old boy reported missing in Oakland. An Amber Alert paid dividends Saturday when a sharp-eyed citizen spotted a car holding a three-year-old boy reported missing in Oakland.

Oakland, CA

