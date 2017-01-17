Alameda: Tubes linking Oakland, Alameda to close for cleaning
The California Department of Transportation has announced that the Webster and Posey tubes, which link Oakland and Alameda, will be temporarily closed for cleaning. The Posey Tube, which carries traffic leaving Alameda, will be closed Tuesday from 10 p.m. until 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, when it will be again closed from 10 p.m. through 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
