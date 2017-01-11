Alameda: Riders give thumbs-up on new...

Alameda: Riders give thumbs-up on new AC Transit bus line

17 hrs ago

An AC Transit bus line that cuts across town and stops at BART in Oakland may be in service just a few weeks, but riders already seem to like it. "It's good because it gives me more options," said Frank Choi, 58, an Oakland resident, as he waited for a bus during Tuesday's storm outside the Bridgeside Shopping Center after shopping in Nob Hill, one of the new line's stops.

