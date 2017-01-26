Alameda County: Free tax help for low-income residents
Low- and moderate-income residents can get free help preparing their tax returns from the Alameda County Social Services Agency. Since 2002, the agency's volunteer tax assistance preparers have helped taxpayers get larger refunds than they might have received otherwise by claiming the credits they have earned.
