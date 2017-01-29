Activists to protest Trump's Secretary of Education nominee
Education activists from across the Bay Area are scheduled to rally Tuesday in Oakland to oppose the confirmation of Betsy Devos as the new U.S. Secretary of Education. On Tuesday, Devos is set to be sworn-in.
