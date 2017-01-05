A tale of 2 antiques shows: St. Christopher's, Oakland Museum
A battery powered "Uptown Bill" was displayed for an earlier edition of the annual White Elephant Sale in Oakland, benefitting the Oakland Museum of California. The 47th annual St. Christopher Ladies' Guild Antiques Show happens Jan. 27-29.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|8 hr
|Lips9945
|2
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|Jan 3
|Ã°ÂŸÂ™ÂƒoÃ°ÂŸÂ™Âƒ
|3
|Rodney Roberts aka Tyler
|Jan 3
|RiccardoFire
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Jan 3
|Go Blue Forever
|22
|Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15)
|Dec 25
|Tommy T
|8
|Sarah Palin to run F B I ?
|Dec 21
|Fear ISIS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC