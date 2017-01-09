A letter writer want the next Oakland school chief to be local
The Oakland School Board has an opportunity, in the wake of Superintendent Antwan Wilson's imminent departure, to select the kind of school leader we haven't had for a while: one with a deeply rooted Oakland perspective, who understands that education is not a commodity but rather a public good that must be democratically controlled. Wilson is just the latest in a string of superintendents from outside Oakland who have stopped here briefly before moving on to the next phase of their careers.
