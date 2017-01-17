60K marching for women's rights in Oakland
Hundreds of thousands of people from around the United States flood Washington, DC, on Saturday for a massive rights march in defiance of America's hardline new president, Donald Trump. Video provided by AFP Tens of thousands of people are marching in downtown Oakland today for the Women's March, one of hundreds happening worldwide in response to the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
