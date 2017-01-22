22-Month-Old Girl Shot in Oakland in Stable Condition
A 22-month-old girl was shot in East Oakland and is listed in stable condition, police say. A 22-month-old girl was shot in Oakland on Thursday and is said to be hospitalized in stable condition, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
