20 arrested at Oakland illegal casino
Twenty people have been arrested at an illegal casino in Oakland on Wednesday in connection with drugs and weapon trafficking, Alameda County Sheriff said on Twitter. Deputies also said a 5-year-old child was placed into protective custody.
