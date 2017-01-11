20 arrested at Oakland illegal casino

20 arrested at Oakland illegal casino

Twenty people have been arrested at an illegal casino in Oakland on Wednesday in connection with drugs and weapon trafficking, Alameda County Sheriff said on Twitter. Deputies also said a 5-year-old child was placed into protective custody.

