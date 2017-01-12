2 members of R&B band Tower of Power ...

2 members of R&B band Tower of Power hit by train, injured

15 hrs ago Read more: News Times

This Aug. 2016 photo provided by courtesy of Tower of Power/Webster Public Relations, shows the band members from Tower of Power, from left, Rocco Prestia, Roger Smith, Sal Cracchiolo, Adolfo Acosta, Stephen "Doc" Kupka, Marcus Scott, Tom E. Politzer, Emilio Castillo, David Garibaldi, and Jerry Cortez. Two members of Tower of Power, a group that has been an R&B institution for nearly 50 years, were hit by a train Thursday night, Jan. 12, 2017, as they walked across tracks before a scheduled gig in their hometown of Oakland, Calif., but both survived, their manager said.

