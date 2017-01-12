2 members of R&B band Tower of Power hit by train, injured
This Aug. 2016 photo provided by courtesy of Tower of Power/Webster Public Relations, shows the band members from Tower of Power, from left, Rocco Prestia, Roger Smith, Sal Cracchiolo, Adolfo Acosta, Stephen "Doc" Kupka, Marcus Scott, Tom E. Politzer, Emilio Castillo, David Garibaldi, and Jerry Cortez. Two members of Tower of Power, a group that has been an R&B institution for nearly 50 years, were hit by a train Thursday night, Jan. 12, 2017, as they walked across tracks before a scheduled gig in their hometown of Oakland, Calif., but both survived, their manager said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Sends Christie to NKorea?
|23 hr
|LOL
|5
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Thu
|Sickofit
|17,458
|17-year-old homicide victim from San Leandro id... (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Mishdaddy
|144
|After deadly Oakland fire, Santa Ana takes a lo...
|Tue
|Dudley
|2
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Jan 8
|Human
|177
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Jan 7
|Mr Wilson
|75
|Scandal-tainted Oakland police department gets ...
|Jan 5
|inbred Genius
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC