1st female Oakland police chief vows to mend community ties
OAKLAND Oakland leaders on Wednesday hired an outsider and the first woman to run and reform the city's troubled police department that cycled through three chiefs in as many weeks this summer after several officers were implicated in a sex-abuse scandal with an underage girl. Mayor Libby Schaaf called Anne Kirkpatrick "the reform-minded leader that Oakland has been searching for."
