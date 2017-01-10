100% Silk Reissues Tapes by Cherushii...

100% Silk Reissues Tapes by Cherushii and Nackt, Artists Killed in Ghost Ship Fire

Both artists-real names Chelsea Faith and Johnny Igaz-were killed in December's deadly fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse space in Oakland, California, where they were scheduled to perform at a label event. The tapes, Cherushii's Memory of Water and Nackt's Virex , are available to stream on Bandcamp, but their physical editions were previously out of print.

