100% Silk Reissues Tapes by Cherushii and Nackt, Artists Killed in Ghost Ship Fire
Both artists-real names Chelsea Faith and Johnny Igaz-were killed in December's deadly fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse space in Oakland, California, where they were scheduled to perform at a label event. The tapes, Cherushii's Memory of Water and Nackt's Virex , are available to stream on Bandcamp, but their physical editions were previously out of print.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Spin.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|39 min
|Dudley
|20,790
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|45 min
|Dudley
|303
|Jazz &Crab feed
|Mon
|Brian6500
|1
|Why Donald Trump may not be able to close sanct...
|Jan 27
|tomin cali
|24
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jan 27
|Brittle Fingers
|17,460
|To all of you Raiders fans out there in Oakland...
|Jan 26
|Local
|10
|My Home Town
|Jan 26
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC