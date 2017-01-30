10 Urban Freeways That Need to Come Down
When cities tear down their freeways, they don't regret it. New York's Hudson River waterfront is doing great without the West Side Highway , Seoul doesn't want to rebuild the Cheonggyecheon Freeway , San Francisco's Embarcadero Expressway isn't coming back, and neither is Milwaukee's Park East Freeway .
