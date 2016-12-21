Women's Association Holiday Gift Drive Produces Over 200 Items For Local Non-Profits

This year's Raiders Women's Association Holiday Gift Drive produced over 200 gifts that went out to support the efforts of three local organizations. This year's Raiders Women's Association Holiday Gift Drive produced over 200 gifts that went out to support the efforts of three local organizations that assist underserved families and children-- Angel Tree, the Family Justice Center's "Natalie's Nook" Book Drive, and/or A Safe Place.

