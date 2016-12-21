Shooting on I-580 in Oakland Prompts Freeway Shutdown: CHP
A shooting on Interstate 580 in Oakland has prompted a shutdown of the eastbound lanes of the freeway at Harrison Street on Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said two people from the same vehicle were shot about 7 p.m., and the freeway was closed about 20 minutes later as officers investigated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|4 hr
|Dr Greg Geremesz
|73
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Sat
|Animal Slavery
|17
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Logging rr
|29
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Tango1676
|176
|Sarah Palin to run F B I ?
|Dec 21
|Fear ISIS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC