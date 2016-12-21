Shooting on I-580 in Oakland Prompts ...

Shooting on I-580 in Oakland Prompts Freeway Shutdown: CHP

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NBC Bay Area

A shooting on Interstate 580 in Oakland has prompted a shutdown of the eastbound lanes of the freeway at Harrison Street on Thursday night, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said two people from the same vehicle were shot about 7 p.m., and the freeway was closed about 20 minutes later as officers investigated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) 4 hr Dr Greg Geremesz 73
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,744
News Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu... Sat Animal Slavery 17
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Fri Voyeur 17,455
Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13) Fri Logging rr 29
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Fri Tango1676 176
Sarah Palin to run F B I ? Dec 21 Fear ISIS 3
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,204 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,558

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC