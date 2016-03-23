Housing Groups Slam Proposal to Redefine Affordable Housing in Oakland
Affordable housing advocates are accusing Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and the city council of "gutting" housing assistance for low-income residents by redefining the definition of affordable housing. At a meeting of the city council's Community and Economic Development Committee yesterday, dozens of people representing nonprofit housing groups condemned the city's plan to shift millions in affordable housing subsidies away from low-income households and spend the money instead on subsidies for middle-class homebuyers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|31 min
|anybody anywhere
|20,754
|Solar And Wind Energy May Be Nice, But How Can ... (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Solarman
|16
|Why it Matters: Income inequality
|Dec 27
|Engineer
|356
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Dec 26
|Brittle Fingers
|17,457
|Oakland: Man and girlfriend charged in kidnappi... (Apr '15)
|Dec 25
|Tommy T
|8
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|74
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|Dec 24
|Animal Slavery
|17
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC