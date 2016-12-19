Owner cites tough economic climate for restaurants.
The Victory Burger - a Five Dot Ranch beef patty on an Acme kaiser roll, with housemade smoky ketchup and grill red onions, with a basket of garlic-parm fries , and an Agua Fresca - at Victory Burger in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, April 9, 2015. Actual Cafe and Victory Burger - known for their organic, sustainable cuisine - will close after service on Friday, Dec. 23, after a "great seven-year run" on Alcatraz Avenue in North Oakland, owner Sal Bednarz said in a letter to the media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy birthday to Colo: Oldest gorilla in US tu...
|8 hr
|Knock off purse s...
|12
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|14 hr
|Voyeur
|17,455
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Munchies' Hamburgers???? (Jun '13)
|20 hr
|Logging rr
|29
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Tango1676
|176
|Sarah Palin to run F B I ?
|Wed
|Fear ISIS
|3
|Frank Malifrando: Mad Hatter delivers
|Dec 20
|Sambo Bluebell
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC