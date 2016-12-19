Owner cites tough economic climate for restaurants.

The Victory Burger - a Five Dot Ranch beef patty on an Acme kaiser roll, with housemade smoky ketchup and grill red onions, with a basket of garlic-parm fries , and an Agua Fresca - at Victory Burger in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, April 9, 2015. Actual Cafe and Victory Burger - known for their organic, sustainable cuisine - will close after service on Friday, Dec. 23, after a "great seven-year run" on Alcatraz Avenue in North Oakland, owner Sal Bednarz said in a letter to the media.

